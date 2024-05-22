EU ambassadors approved new regime of sanctions against Russia - journalist Jozwiak

On Wednesday, May 22, the ambassadors of the European Union approved new sanctions due to human rights violations in Russia.

Radio Svoboda correspondent Rikard Jozwiak said this on the X social network, Censor.NET informs.

"EU ambassadors have just approved a new regime of sanctions against human rights violations in Russia - unofficially named after Navalny," he noted.

Yozvyak added that 19 individuals and 1 legal entity who are responsible for Navalny's death have already been added to the list.

Earlier it was reported that the new package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation may affect the financing of political parties.

Watch more: European Parliament approves 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine. VIDEO