Situation in Chasiv Yar is very complicated. Occupiers are completely shelling all access roads to city, it is difficult to deliver humanitarian aid, - RMA

668 people still remain in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. It is becoming more and more difficult to evacuate them due to constant Russian shelling.

This was announced on the air of the national telethon "Edyny Novyny" by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"668 people remained in the city of Chasiv Yar. The situation there is very difficult. It is very difficult to bring in rubber aid and take people out now, because the enemy is completely shelling all the approaches to the city and dropping aerial bombs on the city. People are using the humanitarian aid that remained in the city ", he said.

Filashkin also noted that every day the Russian occupiers shell both the front line and all the front-line cities.

In just one day, the enemy fired more than 2,000 projectiles: these are barrel artillery, guided aerial bombs, and ballistic missiles.

It will be recalled that in mid-May, Sky News reported that the Defense Forces, which are in the direction of Chasiv Yar, have already received ammunition from the US military aid.