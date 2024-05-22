Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources has launched EcoThreat app: you can find out about air quality and report eco-crimes

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine has launched the EcoThreat web resource and app. It allows users to find out about the state of the environment and report environmental damage.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

EcoThreat is the official web resource and mobile application of the Ministry of Environment, which allows everyone to find out reliable information about the state of air, water, soil and other environmental data.

"Most of us are familiar with the situation when, after news of air strikes on oil depots or the explosion of chemical tanks, you quickly start looking for information about environmental hazards nearby. In the context of active hostilities in Ukraine and the information war, we understand that it is important for Ukrainians to have a single official source of verified information on their smartphones. That is why we have created a web resource and mobile application of the Ministry of Ecology - EcoThreat," commented Ruslan Strelets, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

What can you found out from the app?

1. Data from monitoring systems on air quality and radiation pollution throughout Ukraine;

2. Actual facts of environmental threats caused by the Russian occupiers.

What can be reported through the app

Ukrainians can also report any environmental crimes they have witnessed:

the burning of military equipment;

fires in the forest; spills of oil products or toxic substances into the soil or water;

release of toxic substances (chlorine, ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, hydrocyanic acid, nitric acid) into the air, etc.

For everyone's convenience, the app has a function to call emergency services.

You can download the application on GooglePlay or in the AppStore.

This year alone, the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office has filed 700 indictments with the court, with damages exceeding UAH 8 billion.

Earlier it was reported that more than 20% of protected areas in Ukraine were affected by the war.