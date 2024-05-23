ENG
Air alert was declared in Ukraine, MiG-31K take-off recorded - Air Force (updated)

Повітряна тривога через зліт МіГ-31К

Due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K carrying the Kinzhal missiles, air raids were announced throughout Ukraine. After 19 minutes, the all-clear was given.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the telegram-channel of Air Force of AFU. 

"Attention all of Ukraine - missile danger! A MiG-31K has been spotted taking off," the Ukrainian Air Force warned.

At 00:47 a.m., 19 minutes later, the all-clear signal was given.

Air forces (1427) air alert (331)
