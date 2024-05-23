Air alert was declared in Ukraine, MiG-31K take-off recorded - Air Force (updated)
Due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K carrying the Kinzhal missiles, air raids were announced throughout Ukraine. After 19 minutes, the all-clear was given.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the telegram-channel of Air Force of AFU.
"Attention all of Ukraine - missile danger! A MiG-31K has been spotted taking off," the Ukrainian Air Force warned.
At 00:47 a.m., 19 minutes later, the all-clear signal was given.
