20 people were injured in Kharkiv region yesterday as result of Russian shelling: enemy hit Kharkiv, Chuhuiiv, and Kupiansk-Vuzlovy

Yesterday, May 22, the Russian invaders shelled Kharkiv with GABs, hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovy and Chuhuiiv, and there are wounded.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

On May 22, around 2:02 p.m., the enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnogorivskyi districts of Kharkiv with GABs. In the Shevchenkiv district, window glazing in 3 multi-apartment residential buildings, two cafe buildings, a car wash, a gas station glazing, a service station building, a grocery store building, 2 trams, and 11 cars were damaged. 1 car was destroyed.

In Kholodnohirsky district, the premises of the enterprise, which was not in use, were damaged. As a result of Russian shelling in the regional center, 12 people were injured.

Kupyansk-Vuzlovy and Chuguiv also came under Russian fire. The enemy shelled Chuguy on the morning of May 22. As a result of an enemy strike, the first and second floors of the kindergarten were on fire. 3 apartment buildings, a kindergarten building, shop premises, office premises, a pharmacy, and 4 cars were damaged. 8 people were injured.

10,980 people were evacuated from the Chuhuiiv, Kharkiv, Bogoduhiv regions.

