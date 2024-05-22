Consequences of the shelling of Kharkiv: 10 people were injured, high-rise buildings, shops, businesses, transport damaged. PHOTOS
Ten people were injured in the shelling of Kharkiv on 22 May, four people were hospitalized.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
"Ten civilians were injured. Four were hospitalised, one of the men is in critical condition," the statement said.
According to Syniehubov, the Russians attacked the city with UMPB D-30 ammunition.
The hits were reportedly recorded in Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv. High-rise buildings, shop buildings, car washes, cars, and a civilian enterprise were damaged.
According to the mayor, Ihor Terekhov, the driver of the trolleybus is in critical condition. It is noted that there were no passengers on the trolleybus at the time of the shelling.
A fragment also passed through the windscreen of the tram. The female driver got out of the vehicle at that time.
In addition, the windows in a nearby high-rise building were almost completely blown out.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password