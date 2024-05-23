Persons liable for military service who are on wanted list will be detained and taken to TCR - Vyhivskyi

Police officers will refer persons liable for military service who are on the wanted list to the military commissariat.

The head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, said this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

‘It is important to understand what kind of wanted list a person is on. If a person is on the wanted list for a criminal offence, the police officer must take immediate action to detain that person in accordance with the criminal procedure law.

The search for persons is carried out exclusively within the framework of criminal proceedings in accordance with Articles 281 (Search for a suspect) and 335 (Suspension of court proceedings) of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

If a person is identified who, in accordance with the request of the TCR and SS, has committed an administrative offence under Articles 210, 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences, then the police officer is authorised to carry out administrative detention and take the person liable for military service to the TCR and SS" Vyhivskyi explained.

"In accordance with the Law of Ukraine 'On the National Police', the police, in the exercise of their powers under this Law, are authorised to apply coercive measures.

The type and scope of such measures depend solely on the extent of the person's unlawful actions. As a rule, if the person's involvement in committing crimes is not established, such coercive measures as physical force and special means (handcuffs, rubber and plastic batons) may be applied to a person who commits malicious disobedience to a lawful demand of a police officer," the head of the National Police added.

As a reminder, 805,000 people liable for military service have already updated their data in the Reserve+ app.