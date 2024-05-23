Ukraine proposed to NATO members to shoot down Russian missiles together, there is no final decision yet - Ambassador Halibarenko

Ukraine proposed that NATO allies jointly create an air defense "security corridor" to intercept Russian missiles in Ukrainian airspace.

This was reported by the Head of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO Nataliia Halibarenko in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"Such a proposal (to create an anti-aircraft ‘security corridor’ along the western border of Ukraine with the participation of NATO member states. - Ed.) was voiced, we discussed it at certain stages with our partners, but there is no final decision yet. Some Allies are concerned that intercepting Russian missiles with air defense systems from their territory in Ukrainian airspace could be seen as a country entering a war, and this would have consequences for the entire Alliance.

We, of course, present our arguments, since we are talking about Ukrainian airspace and Ukrainian territory. We even proposed to deploy Western Patriot systems on the western border so that they could work in both directions - to protect Ukrainian territory and, conditionally, Polish territory. If the Alliance is not ready to take such steps, there is only one way out - to provide Ukraine with air defense systems," Halibarenko said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reminded the allies after the Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Kharkiv region that "words of solidarity do not intercept a Russian missile, seven Patriots are needed now."