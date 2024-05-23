Kuleba on shelling of Kharkiv: Words of solidarity do not intercept Russian missile. Seven Patriots are needed now

After the Russian strikes on Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense, including more Patriot systems.

Kuleba wrote about this on the social network X.

The minister noted that the horrific Russian attack should remind everyone in the world that Ukraine still urgently needs seven Patriot systems. Germany has already promised to provide one.

"But getting six more as soon as possible remains critical not only for Ukraine's survival, but also for peace in Europe," he emphasized.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister noted that every day of delay and debate not only costs lives but also brings the possibility of a larger war in Europe closer.

"Without naming and shaming, I once again call on countries that have Patriot systems to speed up their decision-making and provide these systems to Ukraine. I believe that seven Patriot systems are a small price to pay for lasting peace in Europe. But we need them now, not tomorrow. Unfortunately, words of solidarity alone do not intercept Russian missiles," Kuleba added.

Russian attack on Kharkiv

On May 23, Russian occupants struck at Kharkiv. It is known that 7 people were killed and 16 were injured.