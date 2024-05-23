2500 Ukrainian military received training in Belgium

Nearly 2,500 Ukrainian servicemen were trained in Belgium.

This was announced today in Brussels by Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder, Censor.NET reports citing The Brussels Times.

It is noted that Belgium has trained about 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers to help them in the fight against the Russian invasion.

Support for Ukraine remains a key objective, which also includes the deployment of (Belgian) troops to Romania and Lithuania. This assistance also extends to providing training, training soldiers, pilots and technicians for F-16 combat aircraft.

Dedonder noted that delays in Belgium's receipt of the F-35s already ordered could also change the schedule for the supply of F-16s to Ukraine. According to the minister, the transfer of Belgian F-16s to Ukraine could take place, if possible, "by the end of this year." In order to speed up the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine, the country's military department has ordered additional spare parts for the maintenance of these aircraft. Therefore, Belgian F-16s will be supplied to Ukraine immediately after Belgium receives the first F-35s.

In addition, the minister noted that Belgium's financial support for Ukraine this year has already amounted to 916 million euros, bringing the total amount of Belgian aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion to 1.2 billion euros. This money, in particular, came from Russian financial assets frozen in Belgium.

"Targeted and consistent support for Ukraine will continue for as long as it is needed," Dedonder assured.

At the same time, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to send Western ground troops to Ukraine, the defense minister said that such a proposal "is not on the agenda."

