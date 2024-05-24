Yanukovych’s plane arrived in Belarus, - "Belarusian Hajun"
The plane of fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych arrived in Gomel, Belarus.
This was reported by the "Belarusian Hajun" monitoring group, Censor.NET reports.
"Viktor Yanukovych's plane has arrived in Belarus. Viktor Yanukovych's Dassault Falcon 900C (RA-09617) plane landed at Gomel airport at 12:50 p.m.," the message reads.
The last time Yanukovych was in Belarus was in March 2022, they added.
Earlier it was reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had arrived in Belarus.
