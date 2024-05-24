One of NATO member states orders 300 million euros worth of artillery shells from Rheinmetall

A NATO member state has ordered artillery ammunition from the German arms company Rheinmetall. The order is worth 300 million euros

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda.

According to the company, the order includes several tens of thousands of artillery shells and several hundred thousand missile fuel modules.

The total value of the order is almost 300 million euros. Supplies will be made in the period from 2024 to 2028.

The company did not specify which NATO country it was referring to.

According to the company, the replenishment of the armed forces' ammunition stocks as a result of the war in Ukraine brought Rheinmetall large orders in the field of artillery ammunition.

Recently, Dutch Defense Minister Ollongren said that the situation in the war could still be changed in Ukraine's favor by increasing the production of ammunition and drones.