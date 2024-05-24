RF sents ’African Corps’ units to capture Vovchansk - British intelligence

Over the past week, during the offensive on Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, Russia has deployed units of the Russian Ministry of Defense-controlled "African Corps" along with regular Russian troops and "Storm Z" units.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a British intelligence report.

As noted, the "African Corps" of the Russian Defense Ministry, created in December 2023, has more than 2,000 soldiers and officers, as well as experienced mercenaries, many of whom previously served in the Wagner PMC.

According to British intelligence, the African Corps units were most likely previously deployed in Syria, Libya, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense almost certainly redeployed African Corps units to the Ukrainian border in April 2024 in preparation for this offensive.

It is likely that Russia is intensifying its war against Ukraine with resources previously allocated to Africa," the report says.

