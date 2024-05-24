Employees of law enforcement agencies must also register for military service within few months - General Staff of AFU

Within a few months, employees of the National Police, the State Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies will also have to register for military service.

This was stated by Roman Horbach, the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"A wider range of categories of citizens have been registered for military service... Employees of the National Police, the State Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies will now, in accordance with this law, be registered for military service within a few months. This law imposes more responsibilities on the citizens themselves.

Thus, starting from 18 May, every citizen is obliged to be in possession of a military registration document at all times, and in case of a request from an authorised person, the citizen is obliged to present this document. Such actions must be recorded by means of video recording, and in case of violation of the law by either citizens or authorised persons, they will also be held liable," he explained.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that they plan to reduce the staff by 60%. Some of the military will be sent to combat troops.

