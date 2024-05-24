ENG
Reserve+ will soon have military registration document that will have same legal force as paper document - Ministry of Defence

More than 1 million citizens have already updated their data in the Reserve+ application.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

At the same time, 40,865 people liable for military service did so through the ASC, and 21,735 through the TCR.

Reserve+ is currently available in 176 countries.

"It would take about a year for territorial centres for recruitment to process a million applications!" said Deputy Defence Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko.

Soon, a military registration document will be available in Reserve+, which will have the same legal force as a paper document, the ministry added.

"Reserve+" application

The day before, the Ministry of Defence answered the most frequently asked questions about the app.

The Ministry also said that persons liable for military service will be able to show representatives of the TCR their status of updating their data in Reserve+.

Read more: Police officers do not serve draft notices to persons liable for military service - Vyhivskyi

