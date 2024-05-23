MoD answers most frequently asked questions about Reserve+ application. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has answered the most frequently asked questions about the operation of the Reserve+ application for updating data on persons liable for military service.

Who needs to install Reserve+?

"Reserve+ is an application for persons liable for military service, servicemen and women who are not put on military records, no need to download the application and update their data.

Do I need to go to the TCR after updating my data in Reserve+?

If you have updated the data in the Reserve+ application, you have fulfilled the relevant legal requirement. Further communication with the TCR takes place as usual.

What should I do if my data from the Oberih register is incorrect?

If your Oberih data contains errors or is not up-to-date, contact the TCR in which you are registered. According to the Ministry of Defense, errors in the register are caused by the human factor when entering information by TCR operators.

I am " on the wanted list", what should I do?

If the information from Oberih shows you the status of "on wanted list", the best solution is to contact the TCR where you are registered. This status is assigned to those who have violated the rules of military registration.

I am a soldier and I am " on the wanted list", what should I do?

This is also a human error. It is likely that the TCR did not update the data when you joined the service. The team of the Reserve+ application is establishing interaction with other registries to ensure that all servicemen are removed from the register. If you want to speed up the updating of your information, contact the TCR, but this is not mandatory, the Ministry of Defense explains.

Why can't I authorize in the Reserve+ app?

The app is currently in test mode. If you were unable to log in during the first days of the application's operation, please try again later. You can update your data until July 16.