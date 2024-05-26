Fire at "Epicentr" in Kharkiv was extinguished: 12 people died, 16 people are considered missing - Klymenko. PHOTOS

It took more than 16 hours to extinguish a fire in a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv that was caused by targeted attacks by Russian troops. The fire spread over 13,000 square metres.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, thanks to the continuous heroic work of the rescuers, the fire has been completely extinguished.

Consequences of the Russian shelling

"The Russian shelling claimed the lives of 12 people and injured 43 others. 16 people are missing.

The headquarters of the police investigation department and the forensic laboratory are working at the scene. Biological samples have been taken from 10 citizens and relatives who have already contacted the police. Three of the victims have been identified. The identification of the bodies is ongoing," Klymenko said.

He also informs that anyone who has lost contact with their loved ones can contact the headquarters of the Investigation Department or call 102. The minister called on first-line relatives to provide DNA samples to speed up the identification process.















On the afternoon of 25 May, Russian invaders struck at Kharkiv, dropping two bombs on the Epicentre. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out over an area of 15,000 square meters. As of the morning of 26 May, 12 people were reported dead.