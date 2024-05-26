"Shahed" attack on South: 19 drones were destroyed, windows were broken in educational institution in Mykolaiv region

On the night of Sunday, May 26, the Russian military sent "Shahed131/136" kamikaze drones towards the southern regions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Southern Defense Forces.

Where were the Russian drones shot down?

As noted, air defense forces destroyed 19 drones, of which: 3 in the Mykolaiv region, 9 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 5 in Zaporizhzhia, and one each in the Odesa and Kirovohrad regions.

Consequences of an enemy attack

"As a result of the destruction of one of the drones, the blast wave damaged the windows of the preschool education institution in the Mykolayiv region," the message reads.

As Censor.NET reported, on the night of May 26, the Russians launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. According to the Air Force, the air defense forces shot down all Kh-101/Kh-555 and Shahed UAVs. In the town of Zhmerinka in the Vinnytsia region, three four-story residential buildings were damaged as a result of the falling debris of an enemy drone.

It was also reported that on the night of May 26, the Russian invaders launched a rocket and Shahed attack on the Khmelnytskyi region, and there were power outages in Starokostyantyniv.