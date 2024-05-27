On 27 May, power outages will be in effect from 06:00 to 00:00 - "Ukrenergo"

On 27 May, hourly power outage schedules for residential and industrial consumers will be in effect from 6am to midnight.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of NPC Ukrenergo.

It is noted that the outage schedule will be applied to industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine.

The power supply to critical infrastructure facilities that perform the function of life support will not be limited.

However, if the limits are exceeded, oblenergos may apply hourly outage schedules.

Why the power is cut off

As reported, since the end of March, Russia has resumed massive attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine. In particular, the Burshtyn, Ladyzhyn, Zmiiv, and Trypillia thermal power plants, as well as hydroelectric power plants, were damaged. Overall, the government estimates the loss of generating capacity at 8 GW.

Due to the power shortage caused by the shelling, the power system operator NPC Ukrenergo began limiting power supply to industry in early May, and on 14 May, the power supply restrictions were extended to household consumers.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of NPC "Ukrenergo", warned that the situation in the power system could improve this week, but that it would not be possible to completely avoid outages either in summer or autumn.