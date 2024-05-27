Zelenskyy arrives on an official visit to Spain. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on an official visit to Spain.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Presidential Office.

"I arrived in Spain to sign a bilateral security agreement and hold talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. We will discuss the continuation of defence cooperation, the preparation of a new military aid package, and training for the Ukrainian military. We have two summits ahead of us: The Peace Summit and the European Council Summit. We will coordinate our steps to ensure that each of them yields concrete results. I will also be received by His Majesty King Felipe VI and meet with the heads of the chambers and factions of the Spanish parliament," Zelenskyy said in a telegram.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Zelenskyy would pay a working visit to Spain. Later, the Spanish government confirmed that they were expecting Zelenskyy to visit today.