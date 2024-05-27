Ukraine will soon sign security agreement with Lithuania, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, during which the parties agreed to sign a bilateral agreement within the framework of the G7 declaration in the near future.

This was reported by Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

As the president reported, the telephone conversation took place on the way to Spain.

"I congratulated him on his convincing victory in the elections and wished him the best in his further work for the prosperity of Lithuania," Zelenskyy said.

During the telephone conversation, the presidents discussed preparations for important international events - the Peace Summit in Switzerland, the Summit of the European Council, and the NATO Summit.

"Lithuania and President Nauseda are personally making every effort to make these events a success for Ukraine, European unity, and global security.

We agreed to sign a bilateral agreement in the near future within the framework of the G7 declaration concluded in Vilnius," Zelenskyy added.

It will be reminded that Ukraine has already signed bilateral agreements with Latvia, Great Britain, Denmark, Germany, France, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands and Finland.