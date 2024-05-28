Ukraine expects to receive first F-16 very soon, - Umierov

Ukraine expects that the first deliveries of F-16 fighters from allies will take place in the near future.

This was stated by the head of the Defense Department of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, in an interview with Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

According to Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, Ukraine hopes to receive the first F-16 fighters "very soon". He also noted that Ukraine needs "as many F-16s as it can get."

"At this stage, we are focused on training our personnel, in particular pilots, we are focused on infrastructure, we are focused on the involvement of operation and maintenance teams, and we are working on the modernization or introduction of more platforms," the head of the Ministry of Defense said.

At the same time, Umierov emphasized that almost half of the necessary military aid from Western allies arrives late.

"We are holding out, but of course we need more weapons, we need more firepower, we need long-range missiles to prevent them from entering our country," the head of the defense department said.

Umierov also added that Russia is sending more manpower and equipment to the front. He noted that the Ukrainian defenders managed to stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv region, but, according to him, the Russian Federation is preparing for a new offensive.

"Their goal is to open a new front in the north to start using all their strength and firepower against us," the minister said.

Umierov also expressed gratitude to Ukraine's allies for the military assistance provided. However, he noted that every delay in the arrival of aid benefited only the invaders.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Umyerov, called on the Western partners to allow Ukraine to hit their weapons at a greater distance. The minister also called on neighboring NATO member states to close the sky over the western regions of our country.