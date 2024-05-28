Legitimate power in Ukraine is Verkhovna Rada and its chairman, - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believes that the Verkhovna Rada and its chairman are currently the legitimate power in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

"Strictly speaking, only according to a preliminary assessment, the only legitimate power remains the parliament and the head of the Council. Well, by and large, if we wanted to hold presidential elections, then we would have to cancel the law on martial law - that's all. And hold elections But they didn't want to do it due to a number of circumstances," Putin told reporters.

Putin noted that Ukrainian legislation says that "presidential elections are not held during martial law, but this does not mean that the powers are extended." "There is nothing about this in the Constitution, but this is a preliminary analysis," he added.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada adopts law on initial general military training in educational institutions

Earlier, Putin stated that, in his opinion, the legitimacy of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ended and this affects the format of negotiations in the future.

We remind you that on May 20, 2024, the 5-year term of Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the President of Ukraine expired. According to the Constitution of Ukraine, the powers of the President end on the day when the next President of Ukraine takes office. At the same time, the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" states that elections cannot be held during martial law.