Air defense forces destroyed the "Iskander-K" missile and all "Shaheds". INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 31 May, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv and Kyiv with missiles and launched 4 "Shahed" missiles from the area of Yeysk (Russia).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

It is noted that the enemy attacked Kharkiv with five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region, and Kyiv with an Iskander-K cruise missile launched from the Kursk region. It also launched four Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from the Yeysk area.

"As a result of combat work, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile firing groups destroyed four "Shaheds" in the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions, as well as an "Iskander-K" cruise missile in the Kyiv region," Oleshchuk said.

