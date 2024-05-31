SSU drones hit $100 million Russian radar station in occupied Crimea - sources

On the night of May 29-30, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed the Nebo-IED complex of long-range radar detection in Crimea worth about $100 million.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

It is noted that the Nebo SVU radar complex was hit by drones, which are the own development of military counter-intelligence units of the SSU.

According to sources, a radar station near Armyansk controlled a 380-km section of the front, providing protection for enemy facilities on the territory of Crimea.

After the attack by the SSU drones, the space intelligence recorded the shutdown of the radar radiation of the radar station and did not record it anymore.

This special operation of the SSU made the Russian air defense "blind" on a large part of the front.

It will be recalled that on May 31, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Russian oil terminal near the Kavkaz port with several Neptune missiles. Another terminal was hit by a UAV.

