Stoltenberg proposes to allocate 40 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine annually

NATO Allies should provide €40 billion in aid to Ukraine every year for as long as necessary.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference after an informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the Alliance member states, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"I proposed that the allies should make an annual financial commitment to Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale war in 2022, the allies have provided about EUR 40 billion in military assistance to Ukraine annually. We must provide at least this level of support every year for as long as necessary. I have also proposed that Allies share this burden equally. This will improve accountability and give Ukraine the predictability it needs for long-term planning," he explained.

The NATO Secretary General is convinced that the Alliance should play a greater coordinating role in supplying equipment and training to Ukraine.

"Almost all military assistance to Ukraine - 99% - comes from NATO allies. So it makes sense that NATO should play a greater role in these efforts. This will allow us to use the NATO structure, to put our support on a sustainable basis, giving more predictability to Kyiv and addressing both immediate and long-term needs," Stoltenberg said.

He stated that "we all want to stop this war".

"But the paradox is that the better we prepare for the long haul, the sooner this war will end. Russia must understand that it will not be able to wait us out," he concluded.

