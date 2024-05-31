Volunteer from Switzerland was injured in Kharkiv region as result of Russian shelling. He arrived in Ukraine to help evacuate people and animals

On 30 May, a volunteer from Switzerland was injured in the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region as a result of enemy shelling. The man had come to Ukraine to help evacuate people and animals from the areas of active hostilities.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

The prosecutor's office said that on 31 May, at around 14:00, Russian troops shelled the village of Shestakove, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region. Two men aged 29 and 38 were injured. Residential buildings and farm buildings were also damaged by the enemy shelling.

The ministry also reported that a day earlier, on 30 May, a volunteer from Switzerland was wounded in the city of Vovchansk as a result of the shelling by the invaders.

"The man arrived in Ukraine on a humanitarian mission to help evacuate people and animals from the areas of active hostilities," the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said.

The volunteer was provided with the necessary medical care.

The agency also reported that pre-trial investigations had been launched into another violation of the laws and customs of war by the Russian invaders (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As a reminder, on 30 May, the villages of Ruska Lozova, Bohuslavka, Rohan, Novoozynove, Yurchenkovo, Vovchansk and the regional centre came under enemy fire in the Kharkiv region. There are dead and wounded.

