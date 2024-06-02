ENG
US should be allowed to hit Russia with ATACMS missiles - Zelenskyy

During a speech at a security conference in Singapore, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the US should lift restrictions on the use of long-range systems for strikes on military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation

As Censor.NET informs, "European Pravda" writes about this with reference to The Telegraph.

Zelenskyy thanked Joe Biden for allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American weapons but said that restrictions on the use of long-range systems should also be lifted.

"Is the permit enough? No. Why? Because I gave you an example of airfields from which Russia is constantly firing, knowing calmly that Ukraine will not fire back because it does not have the appropriate systems and permits," Zelenskyy explained.

He added that Russia continues to use long-range artillery and about 300 weapons systems with tens of thousands of missiles on its side of the border to attack Ukraine.

"So, they have these weapons there and do not remove them, because they know that Ukraine cannot aim Western weapons at them, even if they shoot at us," the president explained.

It will be recalled that Michael Carpenter, director of European affairs at the National Security Council of the White House, stated the other day that the US permission for Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with US weapons does not apply to long-range ATACMS missiles.

Read more: GMLRS, HIMARS, but not ATACMS: The Wall Street Journal reveals what weapons Ukraine is allowed to use to attack Russia

