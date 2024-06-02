Zelenskyy will take part in G7 summit - Italian Prime Minister Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s participation in the G7 Summit, which will be held in Brindisi, Italy, from 13 to 15 June.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, ANSA reports.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed Volodymyr Zelenskyy's participation in the G7 summit, explaining that, in addition to seven world leaders and Pope Francis, ‘at least fifteen’ countries and international organisations will take part in the summit.

It also became known that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Italy.

The Italian prime minister did not specify whether Zelenskyy would be in Italy in person or join the event via video.

As a reminder, the 50th G7 summit will be held from 13 to 15 June in Brindisi. At the meeting, the G7 leaders intend to discuss plans to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

