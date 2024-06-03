Almost 1.5 million Ukrainians liable for military service have updated their registration details - Ministry of Defense

Approximately 1.5 million Ukrainians liable for military service have already updated their registration details online, in the TCR or through the ASCs. Most often, Ukrainians used the Reserve+ application.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Dmytro Lazutkin.

"About 1.5 million Ukrainians have already successfully fulfilled this requirement of the law (updated their credentials - ed.). The Reserve+ mobile application remains the leader in terms of the number of updates," the spokesman said.

As Lazutkin reminded, starting from 18 June, the Reserve+ app will have a QR code and the account will become an online analogue of paper military registration documents.

Mobilising and updating registration details

The law on mobilisation came into force on 18 May. According to the updated legislation, all Ukrainians aged 18 to 60 who are liable for military service must update their registration details by 16 July 2024. Those who fail to do so on time will face fines.

It was also reported that women liable for military service will be fined if they do not update their account details in the TCR within 60 days

You can update your data through the Reserve+ mobile application or in person at the TCR or administrative service centres.

"Reserve+ is a mobile application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists that will allow them to update their credentials online in the Oberih register.

According to the Ministry of Defence, since 18 May, more than 14,000 people liable for military service have already updated their online accounts.