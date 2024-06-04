Italy is preparing new aid package for Ukraine, which includes SAMP/T air defense system - Foreign Minister Tajani

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed Rome's intention to transfer the SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine. It will be supplied to Kyiv as part of the 9th military assistance package.

Tajani said this on the air of Rai Radio1, European Pravda reports, Censor.NET informs.

The Italian Foreign Minister confirmed that his government is preparing another military aid package for Ukraine. However, he did not disclose its content.

"But it is known that we will send SAMP-T, which is an air defense system, i.e. the protection that Ukraine itself has asked us for, it is not a secret," the diplomat said, confirming the information that appeared in the media the day before.

The Italian Foreign Minister also said that his country would not send its military to Ukraine. In addition, he repeated his recent statement that Italian weapons cannot be used by the Ukrainian Defense Forces to strike at Russian territory.

As a reminder, on Monday, June 3, the media reported that Italy was going to transfer another SAMP-T air defense system to Ukraine. The first such system was transferred to Ukraine in 2023. By the way, this is the only European-made system that can intercept ballistic missiles. SAMP/T is also capable of tracking dozens of targets and intercepting 10 missiles at a time.

