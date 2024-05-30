Italy is against using its weapons to strike at Russia, - Foreign Minister Tajani

The weapons that Italy is sending to Ukraine should not be used to strike at Russian territory.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Censor.NET reports citing Sky News.

"All weapons coming from Italy should be used in Ukraine," the minister said.

Earlier, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini sharply commented on NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg's call to lift restrictions on the use of weapons to strike Russia.

"NATO cannot force us to kill in Russia, and no one can force us to send Italian soldiers to fight or die in Ukraine," he said, adding that anyone who "wants war" can go to fight in Ukraine.

Read more: Italian government did not support Stoltenberg’s idea of allowing Ukraine to attack Russian Federation with Western weapons

Strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation

Earlier, Bild reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had used the Patriot over Russian territory at least once. Because of this, Germany and the United States threatened to stop supplying missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine cannot hit military targets in Russia, so it is unfair.

Most NATO countries do not support Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory. The United States, in particular, has repeatedly stated its position. Recently, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Washington neither encourages nor enables Ukraine to strike with US weapons on Russian territory. However, Ukraine decides on its own how to use its own weapons.

Italy and Germany also oppose Ukraine's strikes on Russia with Western weapons.

At the same time, the United Kingdom has allowed Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with its weapons. Sweden, as well as the Czech Republic, the Baltic States and Finland, have also granted the permission.

Censor.NET also reported that the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, believes that strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on targets in Russia are legal if they are proportionate.

