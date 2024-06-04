Air defense forces shoot down two Iskander missiles and two drones

On June 4, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with two Iskander-K cruise missiles. In the north, 4 UAVs were used, the types of which are still being determined.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk

"Both missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force in Dnipropetrovsk region," the statement said.

As for the drones, two were destroyed by units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces in the Chernihiv region, and two more were self-destructed.

