US does not plan to send military instructors to Ukraine, - Sullivan

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States is not currently planning to send American military instructors to Ukraine. Kyiv needs more air defense.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

"For our part, we are not planning an educational mission in Ukraine," he said.

Sullivan emphasized that our country needs more means of air defense.

"We are working on it, and they need a continuous flow of weapons, which we will supply them," the White House adviser added.

Sending military instructors to Ukraine

Earlier, the mass media reported that France could announce the sending of its instructors to Ukraine as early as this week.

The Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrid Šimonite, announced her readiness to send instructors to Ukraine to train the military.

The head of the Czech Foreign Ministry, Jan Lipavsky, said that his country does a lot to help Ukraine, so the issue of sending instructors is not considered at the moment.