There is threat of enemy drones in southern Ukraine - Air Force
The Air Force has detected groups of drones in two regions of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - the threat of using attack UAVs!" the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password