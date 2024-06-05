ENG
There is threat of enemy drones in southern Ukraine - Air Force

Ввечері 5 червня росіяни атакують Україну безпілотниками

The Air Force has detected groups of drones in two regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - the threat of using attack UAVs!" the message says.

