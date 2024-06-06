ENG
News
Air defense forces destroyed 17 "Shaheeds" out of 18. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 6 June, Russians attacked the Dnipro region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Taganrog and attacked with 18 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Cape Chauda - Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk

"The enemy's air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, anti-aircraft missile troops, fighter aircraft, and electronic warfare units of the Air Force," the statement said.

As a result of air combat, 17 attack UAVs were shot down in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Работа ППО 6 червня

