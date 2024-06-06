Two Ukrainian citizens died in railway accident in Czech Republic - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In the Czech Republic, two Ukrainian citizens died as a result of a collision between two trains.

According to Censor.NET, citing the EP, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this.

"According to preliminary information, 4 people were killed. Among them are 2 citizens of Ukraine, the citizenship of the other victims is being clarified," the ministry said.

"A consular officer of the Consulate of Ukraine in Brno is at the scene and in constant contact with rescue and law enforcement agencies," the Foreign Ministry added.

As reported earlier, a passenger train heading to Ukraine collided with a freight train in the Czech Republic.

