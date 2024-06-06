Hungary will participate in Global Peace Summit - Szijjártó

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Budapest would still go to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland because the war in Ukraine "must end in negotiations."

He said this to the Russian media during a visit to Russia, Censor.NET reports citing Zn.ua.

According to the Hungarian Foreign Minister, negotiations on Ukraine should begin now.

Szijjártó said that he would personally represent Hungary at the meeting in Switzerland.

"It is obvious that the war cannot be solved by weapons. There are only losses and destruction on the battlefield. Therefore, this war must end with negotiations. And the sooner the negotiations start, the fewer people will die," the Hungarian minister added.

Earlier this week, Szijjártó said that Hungary had not yet decided whether to participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland, as it doubted "its meaning" because of the absence of an invitation to Russia.