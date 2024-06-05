Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to China’s statements regarding "peace plan": It is Ukraine, on whose territory war is raging, that must determine what peace will be like

The only fair basis for achieving peace in Ukraine is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. It is Ukraine, which is suffering from the devastating consequences of Russian aggression, that must determine what peace should look like.

This is stated in the commentary of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The ministry stressed that it had taken into account the words of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who explained the decision not to send a representative of Beijing to the summit in Switzerland by the lack of conditions for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

And also to Wang Yi's statements about Beijing's new "peace plan", which is allegedly supported by 26 countries, and Ukraine and Russia have separately "confirmed most of the content". This was previously reported by Bloomberg.

Read also on Censor.NET: Stoltenberg disappointed with China's refusal to participate in the Global Peace Summit: You cannot maintain relations with NATO and Russia at the same time

"China rightly declares its respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and its commitment to fight for peace with all its might. Next week, the Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland. We believe that all countries that sincerely seek to restore peace should work together to make it a success, and not make efforts to undermine the summit," the Foreign Ministry said.

They also stressed that the participation of a high representative of China in the summit could be a good opportunity to make a practical contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and restoring its territorial integrity.

"Against the backdrop of four summits between China and the aggressor state Russia at the level of leaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, this would be an important signal of China's balanced position," the Ukrainian ministry said.

Read on Censor.NET: China could play a useful diplomatic role at the Peace Summit, but it is helping Russia rebuild its defense industrial base, - State Department

"It is Ukraine, on whose territory the war is taking place, as a party that is fully suffering from the devastating consequences of Russian aggression, that should determine what peace should look like. The only fair basis for achieving such peace is the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the Foreign Ministry summed up.

China will not be at the Global Peace Summit

According to media reports, China has confirmed that it will not participate in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland next month.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine does not perceive this fact positively.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that China's position is driven by expectations of how the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine will end, as this will determine China's further actions.

Also read: Peace Summit to discuss engaging Russia in negotiations