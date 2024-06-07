Air defense shot down 5 cruise missiles and 48 attack UAVs out of 53 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 7 June, the enemy attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure with strategic aviation - Tu-95MS bombers and Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

A total of 5 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles and 53 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs were used.

"The air attack was repelled by mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile and electronic warfare units of the Air Force," the statement said.

As a result of the air combat, 48 attack UAVs and 5 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were shot down in the Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

