Issue of tax increase is not currently being discussed - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Cabinet of Ministers is not currently discussing the issue of raising taxes.

He said this during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have not started and are not discussing the issue of raising taxes in the government," the Prime Minister said.

At the same time, Shmyhal said, the Cabinet of Ministers will appeal to the Verkhovna Rada for additional funds for the security and defense sector.

The Prime Minister reminded that the Ministry of Defense has UAH 1.7 trillion for this year, which is allocated only for the needs of the security and defense sector.

"This year, certain resources for the procurement of weapons and relevant military equipment have been approaching. Therefore, this year we will appeal to the Parliament for additional funds for the security and defense sector... But it will be in the second half of the year. The relevant calculations and needs will be presented additionally," he added.

Read more: Government adopted resolution that provides for reservation of only half of employees of State Emergency Service