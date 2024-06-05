Government adopted resolution that provides for reservation of only half of employees of State Emergency Service

On Wednesday, June 5, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that provides for the reservation, in particular, of employees of the State Emergency Service in volumes of no more than 50%.

As Censor.NET informs, people's deputy Oleksii Honcharenko informed about this.

As noted, in addition to rescuers, the government limited the booking of employees of the National Police, the Prosecutor's office, the Economic Security Bureau, the State Criminal Enforcement Service, the Judicial Security Service, courts, institutions of the judicial system, and pretrial investigation bodies.

They can also be booked up to 50% off.

Mobilization of rescuers

Earlier, People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko said that they are allegedly planning to deprive the employees of the State Emergency Service of their armor from mobilization.

A petition appeared on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers urging them not to do this. She collected the required 25,000 signatures.