US calls on UN countries to support Ukraine’s position at Peace Summit: International community’s participation will be crucial

The United States at the UN called on the international community to support Ukraine's position during the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

This was stated on Friday at a meeting of the UN Security Council by Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the Organization Robert Wood, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The participation of the international community in the upcoming Peace Summit for Ukraine, hosted by Switzerland, will be crucial to ensure our common goal of maintaining international peace and security. We call on all countries to support Ukraine's aspirations for a just and lasting peace that is consistent with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter," the American diplomat said.

Read more: Italy will be represented at Global Peace Summit by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani

He noted that Russia's offensive on Kharkiv, as well as its continued attacks on peaceful cities, energy facilities, residential buildings, and shopping centers in Ukraine, only emphasize that Putin is not interested in peace.

"It also reminds us of his commitment to an illegal conquest war - despite the staggering losses," the US representative added.

In this regard, the diplomat expressed regret that Russia did not support the negotiations and readiness for a lasting peace.

"We hope that this will change and allow for a successful second summit with Russia's (meaningful - ed.) participation," the US representative said.

He also emphasized that the United States will support Ukraine in its pursuit of a just and lasting peace based on the provisions of the UN Charter.

Read more: 155-mm howitzers, missiles for HIMARS and ammunition: Pentagon announces contents of new US military aid package. LIST

"We will continue to call for justice for the victims of this war of aggression and to hold those responsible accountable," the US representative said.

Earlier, Swiss President Viola Amherd said that the Global Peace Summit is only the beginning of further negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine. No peace agreement will be signed as a result of the conference.