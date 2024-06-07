Italy will be represented at Global Peace Summit by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will take part in the Global Peace Summit, which is scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland.

This is reported by El Mundo, Censor.NET informs.

"I will be at the peace conference on Ukraine," the Italian Foreign Minister said.

Global peace summit

As a reminder, the Swiss government plans to hold a two-day conference on June 15-16, during which they will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz previously noted, the process of ending the war will not be discussed during the Global Peace Summit.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, as stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's participation in this event is not expected yet.

Currently, 107 countries and international organizations are known to participate in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

It should be added that the United States will be represented at the conference by Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.