Cabinet of Ministers simplifies military registration for Ukrainians abroad

Today, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted amendments to the resolutions regulating military registration and mobilization. The government supported draft resolution No. 560, developed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to bring it in line with the requirements of Article 37 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" and to regulate the registration of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists who are outside the country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The innovations, in particular, relate to the possibility of military registration through foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine for persons who have been outside Ukraine for more than three months. From now on, conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists will be able to register without personal presence at the district territorial center for recruitment and social support.

In addition, the requirement to submit a conclusion of a medical advisory commission on the need for constant care for persons with group II disabilities has been removed from the list of documents confirming the right to defer conscription for Ukrainians abroad. This will avoid unnecessary bureaucracy and simplify the procedure.

The procedure for providing information on administrative offenses of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists has also been changed: now this data will be sent electronically by district (city) territorial centers for recruitment and social support to the police.

The new rules come into force on the day of publication and are intended to make the military registration system more efficient and accessible.

As a reminder, according to the Ministry of Defense, about 15% of those liable for military service have updated their data in the Reserve+ system.