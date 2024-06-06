Draft law on reservation of all SES employees is registered in Rada

On June 6, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft law that provides for the reservation of all employees of the State Emergency Service from mobilization during the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the card of the draft law No. 11323.

The law is titled "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine ‘On Mobilization Training and Mobilization’ on Deferral of Military Service during the Mobilization of Persons Liable for Military Service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine".

The document was authored by People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko and People's Deputy Heorhii Mazurashu.

The text of the draft law has not yet been posted in the draft law card. At the same time, Honcharenko said that 100% of the SES employees should receive a reservation from mobilization.

"The requirements are clear. Our rescuers, who save Ukrainians every day and night and clear the rubble after Russian attacks, must have mobilization protection. Our rear must be protected. It is very important now," he emphasized.

Mobilization of rescuers

Earlier, People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko said that the State Emergency Service is allegedly planning to deprive rescuers of their reservation from mobilization.

A petition was posted on the Cabinet of Ministers' website calling for this to be stopped. It gained the required 25,000 signatures.

On Wednesday, June 5, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that provides for reservation of no more than 50% of the State Emergency Service employees.