Cabinet of Ministers has adopted Resolution on digitalization of reservations: Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will work. INFOGRAPHICS

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution on the digitalization of reservations.

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET reports.

"This will significantly reduce corruption risks when reserving employees of enterprises critical to the Ukrainian economy and minimize the human factor in this process. Previously, information was checked manually for weeks. From now on, the entire reservation process will take about an hour," the agency promised.

How reservation on the Diia portal will work:

- The head of the company submits lists of employees liable for military service for reservation on the Diia portal and certifies the application with an electronic signature;

- the system will automatically check whether the person is officially employed and whether the data is in the Oberih register;

- Diia will send a notification to the head of the department about the result of the review within a day.

"If the verification is successful, the reservation information will appear in the Reserve+ app. Also, the reservation extract can be downloaded on the Diia portal and printed if necessary," the Ministry of Digital Transformation added.

As explained by the Ministry, at the first stage, reservation in Diia will work for critical enterprises and those that meet the needs of the Defense Forces. The list will be further expanded.

"We are working together with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy to digitalize the reservation process. We are already preparing for beta testing of the service," the Ministry of Digital Transformation stated.





Earlier, leading state-owned and private enterprises of the defense industry, which are recognized as critical to Ukraine's economy under martial law and have a legal basis to reserve up to 100 percent of their employees, inclusive, called on the authorities not to mobilize officially employed employees of their enterprises during the reconciliation of data in the TCR and SS.