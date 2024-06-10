In Ryzhivka, Sumy region, enemy tried to carry out propaganda operation: Russian flag in village is destroyed, no occupier’s presence, - Zelenskyy

Russian subversive reconnaissance groups continue to be active in Sumy region. Ukrainian defenders fully control the situation in the region.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that he had heard reports from Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, with details in all areas.

"Sumy region: our forces are in full control of the situation. Russian subversive groups continue to be active. They are being destroyed. And they will continue to be destroyed. As for the village of Ryzhivka, the occupier tried to carry out a propaganda operation there. As of this morning, the Russian flag in the village has been destroyed, and there is no occupant presence," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, our counter-attack operations in the Kharkiv region continue.

"We can see what steps the enemy is planning and what kind of redeployment they are doing. We will respond.

Donetsk region: the most difficult. The Ukrainian Defence Forces are doing everything to stabilise and protect our positions," he stressed.

The situation on the southern directions is generally unchanged. Ukraine continues to strengthen its position.

"I am grateful to all our soldiers, sergeants and junior officers who are now in combat and on combat posts and are fully implementing our tasks in this war. This week is extremely important for Ukraine's international position. Diplomacy must always be backed by effective force to achieve the necessary results. That is why we must now withstand any Russian attacks and provocations at the frontline and in the border area. And we must inflict on the occupier exactly the kind of losses that bring our Ukrainian victory closer at all levels," Zelenskyy summed up.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said on 9 June that the military units of the Akhmat movement had allegedly seized the village of Ryzhivka in Sumy region, which is located near the border with Kursk region. Ukrainian authorities claim that Ryzhivka is under the control of the Defence Forces and that there are no Russian troops there.