Enemy occupies Ivanivske village near Chasiv Yar - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders advanced near 2 settlements and captured the village of Ivanivske in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by DeepState analysts.

"The enemy advanced near Novopokrovske, in Staromaiorsk and captured Ivanivske. The line of contact in Klishchiivka has been clarified," the statement said.

Earlier, it was reported that Russians occupied Netailove and advanced near several settlements, including Chasiv Yar.

Read more: Russians attack at Kupiansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk directions. Number of combat engagements increased to 66 - General Staff

