Russians intensify activity in Lyman sector using GABs - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops intensified their activity by dropping guided aerial bombs.

The spokesman for the "Khortytsia" Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, Nazar Voloshyn, said this on the air of the "United News" telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"In the Lyman sector, our defenders are repelling enemy attacks. There they repelled Russian assault actions near Terny, Nevske, Torsky and Serebryansky forests, as well as Druzheliubivka and Hrekivka. In this sector, the enemy intensified its activity, using GABs, dropping them in the area of Siversk and near Nevske and Druzheliubivka," said the spokesman.

According to him, five attempts (of enemy combat attacks - ed.) were recorded in the Siverskyi sector in the area of Verkhniokamianske and Vyimka as of this morning.

In the Pokrovsk sector, about 260 occupants were killed and wounded, a tank was destroyed, and six armoured combat vehicles were destroyed. In addition, a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed and a large number of military vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy also launched two attacks over the last day - near Paraskoviivka and Krasnohorivka.

"The fighting continued and the Russians were repelled. So far, more than 70 people have been killed and wounded, several tanks and several armoured vehicles have been destroyed there," Voloshyn said.

The spokesman said that three hostile attacks were registered in the Kharkiv region as of this day in the areas of Vovchansk and Hlyboke. The spokesperson assured that the situation is under control of the Defence Forces.

At the same time, the enemy continues to try to conduct active hostilities and regroup its troops.

"The Russian army is using aviation and using GABs, unguided missiles, in particular in Kharkiv region and in the areas of Buhayivka, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Izbytske, etc. A considerable amount of enemy equipment and personnel was also destroyed in this area," noted Voloshyn.

